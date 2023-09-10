One of the headlines on last Sunday's front-page Associated Press story about President Joe Biden traveling to hurricane-damaged areas of Florida read, "Hurricane Idalia: Governor absent."

Well, Gov. Ron DeSantis was busy helping out Florida residents whose homes and property had been impacted by the storm.

He chose to do that, rather than doing the political thing -- touring around with President Joe Biden.

To say that DeSantis was "absent" is not correct. He wasn't absent. He was there in a more meaningful way than Biden was. He was doing what a governor should do in such a situation.

Maribeth DeRocher, Waunakee