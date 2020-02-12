Romney's speech was inspirational -- Mark Collins

I was lucky enough to hear the speech U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, gave before he voted to convict and remove President Donald Trump. I had tuned in to hear the speech from U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., whom our son used to work for awhile back.
The only way I can put this is Sen. Romney's speech came across to me with the thunder of a pregame talk. It thrilled me to my core. It renewed my belief that Democrats were correct in impeaching President Trump.
I believe this speech will grow in stature over time. Every moment is a seed. A seed has everything it needs to reach fruition if nurtured. Sen. Romney said the right thing, for the right reason, in the right place at the right time. My spirit is renewed. Vote blue in 2020.
Mark Collins, Madison