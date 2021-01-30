Rollout shows need for national system -- J. Denny Weaver

Baseball philosopher Yogi Berra allegedly said, “You can observe a lot just by watching.”
I have been watching the rollout of the vaccines for the coronavirus. With great rejoicing, we watched TV coverage as semitrailers rolled out carrying the vaccine. We watched the very first vaccinations.
But then we heard about vaccine sitting on shelves, and some states received lots of vaccine while others, such as Wisconsin, did not receive promised vaccine. What we watched was a very erratic situation.
Now we learn the reason for this chaotic picture -- the previous administration had no plan for distribution, other than to ship vaccines to the states. What I learn by watching this slapdash scenario is the importance of having a national strategy for a national problem. Health care issues cross state lines. Health care is a national problem.
Yogi was right. From watching the uncoordinated response to the coronavirus, we should understand the importance of having a national health care system. Whether called "Medicare for All" or universal health care or something else, we need a national health care system.
J. Denny Weaver, Madison, Wisconsin