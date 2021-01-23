Roll up your sleeves for the vaccine -- Camille Haney

My brother was killed by COVID-19 last month, which is why last Sunday's State Journal editorial, “Just get the vaccine into arms already,” caught my attention in a personal way.

Rather than enjoying his winter vacation in Florida with his wife, Howard struggled for six weeks in a Green Bay ICU ward before succumbing to the virus. The State Journal's powerful message to both providers and receivers of the vaccine is compelling.

To providers: Get your act together for delivery to everyone in Wisconsin as soon as possible to save lives. To potential receivers: Role up your sleeves and get your inoculation as soon as it is offered. The life you save may be your own.

Camille Haney, Monona