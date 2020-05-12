Roggensack acts like we have castes -- John Hallinan

Throwing off the class structure of our Western European ancestors is one of the founding principles of our democracy. The Europeans weren’t the only ones to institutionalize social classes that determined your future before you were born. Hindus in India created an equally draconian form of classism.

At the bottom of their class structure were the untouchables -- it was forbidden for someone from the upper castes to even touch them. The untouchables were left with what was perceived to be the lowest jobs in Indian society including garbage collection and handling the dead. Fortunately, in their 1950 constitution, India ended the caste system and instituted reparations for the untouchables.

Patience Roggensack, the chief justice of the Wisconsin Supreme Court, apparently thinks we live in pre-1950 India, where meatpackers in Green Bay aren’t "regular folks." They are the untouchables and shouldn’t be taken into consideration when the health and safety of these workers and citizens of our state are at risk.