Roger Johnson: Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers are no Bart Starr

In my lifetime, I've been lucky enough to see three all-time great Green Bay Packer quarterbacks: Bart Starr, Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers. All three were or are excellent athletes. They performed superbly and rose to the very top of the NFL.

Off the field, however, only one -- Starr -- proved to be a class act, a true gentleman and role model. He spent his life with honor and dignity, helping others.

Unfortunately, the other two have been selfish, spoiled and entirely self-absorbed. Their main purpose was and is to make themselves the daily center of attention.

"Waffle man" Favre was on again, off again in his indecisiveness over whether or not he'd play for the Packers. Arrogant Aaron Rodgers was coy and smug. He was a daily drama queen with his non-committal comments to the media.

All three are without a doubt Hall of Famers and great athletes. But as far as character, class and dignity, neither Favre nor Rodgers are (as they say) worthy to hold Bart Starr's jock strap. For Favre and Rodgers, to quote that George Costanza comeback line from the "Seinfeld" show: "The jerk store just called, and they're running out of you."

Roger Johnson, Prairie du Sac