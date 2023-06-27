Roe vs. Wade is an issue hijacked by the GOP to distract voters' attention from Republicans' failure to do anything helpful for its base.

How have they hijacked it? By using the word "abortion" to describe the issue rather than the real issue: Do women have the right to control their own bodies, or do they not have that right?

If women are equal citizens with men, shouldn't women and men both have the right to control their own bodies? If women are legally required to let the government control their bodies, the same should be true for men. What would that look like? It should be equally grueling and dangerous.

And then there are the next 18 years of child-rearing. Men should have equal responsibility for the lives of children.

Susan Fiore, Verona