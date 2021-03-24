Roe Parker: Vote for Kate Gladding for town of Oregon supervisor

I want to thank Kate Gladding for being a candidate for Oregon Town Board in the April 6 election.
Too few candidates running for offices in our local villages and towns. Because so few people are stepping forward, we need to recognize Gladding for her leadership and interest in our community. She deserves our support because of her community service and professional experience.
Gladding's commitment and dedication to our community is evident because she spends her time to make things better. She served the town of Oregon as a poll worker and chief elections inspector. She collaborates with her neighbors on the town’s park committee.
Her extensive career in health care brings a professional view that will serve us well. Gladding and her husband have lived in the Ravenoaks subdivision for decades and knows our needs. She has been a good neighbor to us.
Gladding brings a strong sense of honesty and transparency to the office. These values are needed at all levels of government today.
Join me in voting for Gladding on April 6 for town of Oregon supervisor. She deserves your support.
Roe Parker, Oregon