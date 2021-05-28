 Skip to main content
Rodgers shouldn't forget the people -- Madeline Laufenberg
Rodgers shouldn't forget the people -- Madeline Laufenberg

Phil Hands' editorial cartoon about Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers in Wednesday's paper was wonderful. For Rogers to complain about the Packers' organization forgetting about the "people" is rather ironic. For what Rogers is being paid, one would think he could voice his complaints to the organization directly.

Perhaps the organization has made some wrong moves. But the fans deserve to be remembered for their loyalty and support through Rodgers' career.

Let’s hope he does not forget those “people.”

Madeline Laufenberg, Middleton 

