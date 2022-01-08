Rodgers' name will go down in history -- Audrey Pendergast

Congratulations to Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers for setting an extraordinary example of achievement for all adults and children. He now holds the Packers record for most touchdown passes.
He has proven that hard work, patience and a personal responsibility are the keys to success. He maintains a working friendship with his fellow players and is a role model for so many people who are still trying to find their potential.
Rodgers' name is now engraved in the history book of football. As a Packers fan, I am thrilled I was able to witness that moment via TV when he threw his 443rd touchdown pass. I am sure his future will continue to provide many more exciting moments.
Audrey Pendergast, Sun Prairie