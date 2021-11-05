Rodgers must follow the rules -- Peter Joyce

Green Bay Packers player Aaron Rodgers is the best quarterback on the planet, except in one facet of the game. He does not take full advantage of the rules of the game.
The NFL is full of arbitrary and capricious rules. The best players don't complain about the rules, they use the rules to their favor.
In 2021, according to the NFL's COVID-19 protocols, it is far better for an individual on the team to be vaccinated than not to be. Vaccinated players don't get quarantined if they test positive for COVID-19. Vaccinated players are not high-risk close contacts for other teammates.
It does not matter if the rules are based on science or based on voodoo, they are still the rules. Like the rules on the field, sometimes the NFL enforces them and sometimes not. Until Rodgers realizes what is happening, other NFL teams will take advantage of his lack of compliance.
Peter Joyce, Madison