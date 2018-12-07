Team attitude is a concept long gone from the Green Bay Packers football club. Firing Mike McCarthy seems logical, but addresses a symptom and not the disease.
Aaron Rodgers is (obviously) no longer a team mentor, yet those in the Packers administration decided that keeping an injury-prone Rodgers is more important to the team than the team itself.
What we saw suited up on Sunday in Green Bay was a bunch of talent in green and gold with no apparent focus. Team attitude starts and stops with the leader. Rodgers has seemed to have lost that.
Maybe Rodgers needs a new home. Having the historically highest paid quarterback in the league does not win football games. Losing to the Arizona Cardinals at Lambeau Field against a 2-9 team (now 3-9) bears that out.
Brian Brown, Hill Point