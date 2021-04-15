Rodgers has been an excellent host -- Julie and Ken Richardson
I must respond to Tom Oates' soliloquy to UW athletic director Barry Alvarez in Thursday's State Journal, "Hall of Famer brought the right swagger."
Regardless of how effective one thinks masks and social distancing may be, wearing a mask today communicates one thing above all else: respect…
I am a middle-aged white male. I have had only a few interactions with the police in my life. I like to think I have done my best to behave my…
I must take exception to the complaint issued in Wednesday's letter to the editor "Now is not the time for new taxes."
It’s spring, that time when lawn care companies start soliciting for your business and marketing the fantasy of “the perfect lawn.” Soon those…
Here we go again with the blatant lies by Democrats and their media when it comes to our gun rights. Leftists make false claims about "gun vio…
I wish I could honestly share the optimism of the State Journal's editorial on Wednesday, "4 top cops send signal on policing." It suggested t…
I am very afraid for the future of our great country. The ruling elites of the country are besmirching and debasing the great values that have…
Many Badgers basketball fans feel the team underperformed against the "elite" teams of the Big Ten.
Wisconsin is apparently willing to forfeit $50 million per month in emergency supplemental food aid. Why? Because the conservative majority on…