Rodgers has been an excellent host -- Julie and Ken Richardson
As an interim host on "Jeopardy!" Aaron Rodgers continues to throw touchdown passes.

You can almost see his receiver, Alex Trebek, smile as he does a "Lambeau Leap."

Julie and Ken Richardson, Lodi

