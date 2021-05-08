Rodgers drama is reminiscent of Favre -- David Olson

We all love Aaron Rodgers. Who doesn't? But we have been there and done that.
Not too long ago we went through basically the same scenario with Brett Favre. We saw threats, name-calling and headlines about mistrust with the front office. I thought it was an ego thing then, and I think it is the same with Rodgers.
Please, Aaron, no more threats, and no more bluster. Just move on. It's really looking more like insecurity on your part. I would hate to see you go, but enough is enough.
David Olson, Fitchburg