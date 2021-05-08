 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rodgers drama is reminiscent of Favre -- David Olson
0 comments

Rodgers drama is reminiscent of Favre -- David Olson

  • 0

We all love Aaron Rodgers. Who doesn't? But we have been there and done that.

Not too long ago we went through basically the same scenario with Brett Favre. We saw threats, name-calling and headlines about mistrust with the front office. I thought it was an ego thing then, and I think it is the same with Rodgers.

Please, Aaron, no more threats, and no more bluster. Just move on. It's really looking more like insecurity on your part. I would hate to see you go, but enough is enough.

David Olson, Fitchburg

Follow along as Phil Hands shows you how he draws his recent Mendota Marsh comic strip. 
0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics