Rock was reminder of casual racism -- Eric Wendorff

The reason given for banishing the Chamberlin Rock to an out-of-the-way location is actually the reason it should have remained in its prominent spot on Bascom Hill on the UW-Madison campus: It was a "painful symbol of the university’s racist past."
Unlike pedestalled equestrian statues of Confederate soldiers triumphing over passersby, the boulder did not commemorate and perpetuate racist ideology or white domination. Rather, in addition to its intended geology lesson, its past association with a racial slur made it an object lesson about the casual, insidious racism that was and is a part of our culture, even in "progressive" Madison. This is a lesson we should be reminded of.
Racial justice and reconciliation are not achieved by removing the problem from sight. The rock’s presence on Bascom Hill, in the center of the university, created opportunities for difficult reflection and dialogue.
Eric Wendorff, Middleton