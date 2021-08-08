 Skip to main content
Rock must go but mafia is treasured? -- Marge Jacoby
What irony.

A rock is being removed from the UW-Madison campus, at considerable expense, because it at one time was referred to with a racial epithet. At the same time, a group of "historians" and neighbors is petitioning to have a building designated as a historical treasure that was used by the mafia, an organization not known for its good works and lawfulness.

Isn't there a drug house somewhere scheduled for demolition that should be preserved because of its historical significance? Or maybe "Visions" on East Washington should be considered for the registry of historic places?

No.

Marge Jacoby, Madison

