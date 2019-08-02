Reliance on artificial intelligence and robots has created a bubble of security in the corporate world, which will pop one day with dire consequences.
America is facing a worker-shortage crisis that will not be remedied by robots making things. Robots have a shelf life requiring constant retooling. Robots often break down. They need to be maintained and serviced with parts and labor regularly.
No matter how sophisticated AI may appear to be, it is still not the equivalent of the human brain. Not even one millionth as capable. AI is a tool. The human brain made this tool. That is the difference.
Humans are needed to make our economy work. In 20 years, the American economy won't have enough capable workers. Unless immigration is encouraged, America will fall behind China, which has no shortage of capable people. The shortsightedness of Congress to work on this problem and get it right today will cost our country dearly.
It is as if Congress is made up of robots, waiting for a signal to do what is right. The collective brain power of Congress is more than capable to make immigration policy work for America.
Irwin Kass, Madison