Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

There is an old saying about making the punishment fit the crime. Most states including Wisconsin are pursuing Avid Telecom for allegedly making over 7.5 billion robocalls to people on the Do Not Call Registry.

To deter further apparent offenses by Avid Telecom and its senior executives, and as a warning to other such miscreants, I believe that the appropriate punishment is to sentence each company executive and owner to prison -- where they will be forced to listen to every one of those 7.5 billion messages.

Once they have heard each and every one, their sentence will be considered completed. Assuming each call is one minute long, I calculate that they will be released from prison in about 14,260 years. I think that sounds about right.

Some might consider this a cruel and unusual punishment. But I submit that this would be a suitable solution to the persistent and extremely annoying robocall problem.

Richard Potter, Fitchburg