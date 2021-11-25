Robin Vos seems to be motivated by fear -- Sara Tripalin

It has been difficult to watch Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and his fellow lawmakers use fear as a motivator.
Our current times are ripe with the low hanging fruit of fear, and it makes sense why you are capitalizing on it. Fear is both internally driven as well as external.
So what Vos' internal fear? Loss of power? Loss of relevance? The difference between me (a common citizen) and Vos (a lawmaker) is that he has a social megaphone to blast his fears. He reaches others, and they join him in his quest, with the currency of like fears.
And in short order, he and others collectively chase external fears of voter fraud (loss of power) and critical race theory (loss of prevalence). What is the end game? Certainly not secure and enlightened leadership and social community.
Maybe it is time to consider a deep dive exploration into what is driving Vos' personal fear (critical thinking) so that he can secure the very thing he fears (his loss of power and relevance).
Alas, I doubt Vos will read this, and in the off chance he does, his strong fear voice will likely say that I am the one with the problem.
Sara Tripalin, Madison