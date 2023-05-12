Since the 1980s, Martin Luther King's words were used as part of a conservative strategy to twist them for political gain. Republican presidents have used them to attempt close affirmative action programs.

So it's no surprise that Robin Vos, R-Rochester, uses the Republican playbook with this worn-out tactic to reduce funding for university diversity, equity and inclusion programs.

Vos was quoted "if we don’t figure a way to take race out of every single conversation and go to the colorblind society that Martin Luther King talked about, I think it’s going to make even more division that we’ve had in the past." Taking race out of every conversation is an excellent goal. Race is a social construct, nothing more.

Vos wrongly connects that King was looking for a colorblind society. Based on the "I Have a Dream" speech, King famously said he was looking forward to an America where his children should be judged not by the color of their skin but the content of their character. King was not asking for a society that was colorblind but one that is color, cultural and socially aware.

Vos would know that if he had some diversity, equity and inclusion training.

Herb Haubrich, Verona

The Mendota Marsh collection