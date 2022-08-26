Robin Vos must clean up Gableman's mess -- John Mutschler

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, has begun cleaning up the election investigation mess he created by finally firing lead investigator Michael Gableman. But Vos still has lots of work to do.

It is laughable that Vos felt that the disgraced former state Supreme Court justice was a man of integrity who was to be trusted with the sham election "investigation." Gableman's views on the 2020 presidential election were very clear months before Vos tabbed him as lead investigator.

It's clear, and has been from the beginning, that the investigation was nothing more than a way to appease former President Donald Trump.

It is also clear that Vos has lost his way. He no longer represents Wisconsinites. He took an oath to serve the people of Wisconsin, not an oath to serve the former president. Vos is adept at obtaining power for himself and his political cronies. It is time for him to move on. Vos needs to publicly apologize to the people of Wisconsin, reimburse the $1.1 million spent on this farce and resign his position in the state Assembly.

Only then will his mess be truly cleaned up.

John Mutschler, Dodgeville