Robin Vos must call off voter fraud farce -- John Nicholas Schweitzer

Anyone who watched "60 Minutes" on Sunday night saw that our Wisconsin Republicans have become a national laughingstock among all but the most dedicated supporters of Donald Trump, and that Michael Gableman is being portrayed as a not-very-bright shill of the election deniers.

Many of us expected his “investigation” to end when he presented his “report” to the Legislature. But instead of laying out any convincing evidence, Gableman simply recommended that the election results be decertified, a step every authority with more knowledge of the law than he has says is impossible.

Enabling this farce is Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, who knows better but doesn’t have the courage to end it. Instead, he's extending the contract probably because he fears the extreme elements that might unseat him. Perhaps the less extreme voters in his district should encourage him to develop a backbone and end the farce by starting a recall campaign, which would be a way of getting his attention and showing him where his reelection interests really lie.

John Nicholas Schweitzer, Madison