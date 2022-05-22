Robin Vos is poor judge of legal talent -- John Finkler

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, has done it again.

Despite never having talked with her, Vos was quick to oppose Jennifer Mnookin, UW-Madison's soon-to-be chancellor.

Apparently, not even unanimous approval of Mnookin by the UW Board of Regents, including appointees of former Gov. Scott Walker and current Gov. Tony Evers, is good enough for Vos to support the law school dean from UCLA.

But Vos is certainly not the best judge of legal talent, as evidenced by his continued state taxpayer support ($676,000) of former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman's 2020 election clown-show investigation.

Time out, Speaker Vos: You're making it way too easy for the editorial cartoonist at the State Journal.

John Finkler, Middleton