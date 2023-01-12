Robin Vos ignores the will of the people -- Paul Mickey

Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, was once again selected to lead Republicans who control the state Assembly.

In an interview on "Capitol City Sunday," he was asked if he’d consider putting the question of legalizing abortion before the public in a referendum. His answer was: Only if it was non-binding and related to cases of rape or incest. Asked why he wouldn’t consider a binding referendum on the abortion question itself, his reply was that that’s not the way he legislates.

In other words, in a state where the voting districts are among the most severely gerrymandered in the United States and which doesn’t permit ballot initiatives, the population has no recourse but to bring issues to the state Supreme Court. Based on their past decisions and the court’s current make up, you can forget any rulings favoring a woman’s right to free choice, any meaningful gun control, or putting an end to voting districts that are rigged.

We have an election this spring, though. Until then, expect more bills flooding the streets with guns, no change on the abortion issue and Speaker Vos promoting policies benefiting the richest in the state.

Paul Mickey, Madison

