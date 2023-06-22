Wisconsin’s extreme politicians have put women’s health care back to 1849.

The illegitimate U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, and Wisconsin's congressional delegation and the state Legislature have done nothing to restore women’s health care to 2022 standards.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and his MAGA politicians want to keep Wisconsin voters voiceless. They have made voting more difficult and are now proposing a law that would stop advisory referendums from being on the ballot.

The extreme high-court decision could force raped 10-year-olds to have babies. It could force women to go full term and give birth to dead babies.

Vos and the gerrymandered Wisconsin government do not want abortion on the ballot. They want Wisconsin to suffer under an unethical U.S. Supreme Court.

Roe should be the law of the land. Work and vote to remove Vos and his unethical extremists. Advisory referendums are the voice of the people.

Daniel Holzman, Baraboo