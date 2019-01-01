Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and the rest of the Republicans who control the Legislature are showing us who they are by their actions.
They do not believe in government that is of, by and for the people. They told us they do not agree with our choice and will do what they can to subvert it.
The Founding Fathers tried to do their best to prevent this kind of tantrum by one party by requiring checks and balances. But the Republican Party of the very wealthy believe they know what's best for everyone else.
The American system of checks and balances and a government for the people is what made America great. Those who love this country need to speak up to those such as Vos and tell them so.
Jules Crego, Middleton