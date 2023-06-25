I am a white, old male.

I read in the Capital City Hues how it was devastating to the minority communities of UW-Madison that Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, wanted to eliminate the offices working with diversity, equity and inclusion on campus.

I am not sure why Vos wanted to do this. Maybe just because it is irrelevant to whatever he expects of the university. Or it could be that it represents a failing that he does not see in how the campus is run. It does not matter why he wants to do this, just that he does.

It does matter to the minorities who are a part of the university. For them, removing these programs says, “You are not wanted here. If you want to be here, you will have to expect to be kept in your place. This is a white man's campus. Deal with it.”

Certainly this is not what Vos would say about the issue. But he is a white man who does not realize, as I did not, how important these programs are to minorities on campus.

David Brockert, Madison