Roar with vote to end gun deaths -- Jenny Mummert

With another massacre of innocent school children and staff, how can we stand together and demand action and accountability?

Republicans, Democrats, independents, Green Party members and others -- it's time to roar with our votes. At the village level, the federal level and everywhere in between, anyone running for an elected office must go on record as to whether they support stricter gun laws and a ban on military-style assault weapons being sold to the public.

Go to political rallies, town hall meetings, state fairs and everywhere candidates campaign and ask for our support. Say, "No. Not until you pledge in writing to work across party lines to end the gun violence insanity across our nation."

For anyone candidates who refuse to do so, add their names to a national list of people who do not deserve our votes. Share that list with social media, billboards, church bulletins and local newspapers, and do so relentlessly -- week after week and day after day as the election approaches.

It's time to roar. Ask. Write. Call. Then vote.

Jenny Mummert, Middleton