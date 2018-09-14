Even though we are required to pay for insurance, a drivers license, vehicle registration, a wheel tax, and possibly an addition hybrid fee -- will vehicle operators ever get to use the roads we built without being responsible for, and impeded and ignored by bicyclists, joggers and dog walkers.
And now it seems the latest attack on drivers is the two wheeled electric scooters, which Madison will probably have to address at some time in future. After spending over a quarter of a billion dollars on the Verona Road project, less than a mile away, one bike rider can stop traffic on one of the most heavily traveled roads in the region. Something doesn't make any sense.
These drivers are going to work, taking kids to school, going to doctors, hospitals and other important places, while most of the bike riders are going nowhere, to do nothing.
With most of the elected officials siding with the bikers to make Madison the "the biking capitol of the world," I guess we drivers have to make room for scooters next.
George Sutton, Fitchburg