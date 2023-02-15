We live in Columbia County, but this will resonate with the many people from all over Wisconsin who love to hike the Ice Age Trail near Gibraltar Rock.

A road improvement project is being planned for Highway V, part of the Ice Age Trail route in that area. But there is no plan to widen and improve the shoulder along that road, meaning that hikers (often families with children) must walk along the road from one parking area to another. There is no adequate paved shoulder, and no option to walk farther off the road.

We think it is important that more thought and investment be made in the planning and engineering of road improvements so that pedestrians and bicyclists have safe access to all of our roads. The Columbia County Highway Commission needs to hear from the public and anyone who uses the Ice Age Trail in this area about this issue.

Shirlee Lendved, Lodi

