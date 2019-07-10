While I acknowledge the necessity of improving and maintaining Wisconsin's roads, some suggested remedies may not take unintended consequences into account.
I am opposed to tolling. Installing and maintaining the tolling infrastructure would waste tax dollars. It would discourage tourism and hurt businesses along those routes, which travelers would often try to avoid.
I am also opposed to a mileage fee. The psychological impact of making traveling more expensive, would hurt the retail, restaurant and tourism industries. Those with lower incomes would be inordinately adversely affected.
The best way to fund the roads is by increasing the annual registration fees which is easy to implement, and reasonable to pay. Increasing the diesel tax would additionally bring income from heavy commercial trucks which travel into Wisconsin from other states.
Lee Gasper-Galvin, Sun Prairie