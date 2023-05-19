In 2019, the Bad River Band of Lake Superior Chippewa sued the Canadian energy firm Enbridge, demanding the shutdown and removal of the Line 5 pipeline from the reservation.

The Band pointed to erosion near the Bad River meander, threatening to expose the pipeline and lead to a rupture that would be catastrophic for the Bad River watershed and potentially Lake Superior. Heavy flooding last month has increased this danger.

According to a report submitted to court by the Bad River Band, the Bad River overflowed the banks at the meander for more than a week. Post-flooding, the shortest distance between river and pipeline was measured at 17-18 feet. In February, at this same location, that distance was 25 feet.

Considering that in the previous year the riverbank lost 15 feet in a single storm, the pipeline could be only one storm away from exposure. With climate change bringing more frequent heavy rainstorms, the precarity of the pipeline and the watershed is alarming. The rupture of Line 5 would be truly devastating -- to the Bad River watershed, to the Bad River Band and to all who treasure these lands and waters.

Julie Gutmanis, Oregon

