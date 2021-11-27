 Skip to main content

Rittenhouse verdict was just, not conclusive -- Paul Dekker
Rittenhouse verdict was just, not conclusive -- Paul Dekker

The Kyle Rittenhouse trial is over. The jury carefully deliberated. But who among us wouldn't want the Kenosha assistant district attorney prosecuting any case against us?

It is over though. And the jury should be applauded.

But had the events of that evening gone, say, five minutes longer, who knows if Rittenhouse could continue to "run the table" of perpetual self-defense. My own reflection is that he was lucky in many ways.

He was almost delusional to think that, at 17 with limited training in handling a weapon or responding as a first responder, he could help the situation that night. People come out to these things when law enforcement is lacking are delusional in how they can help.

The verdict was just, but not conclusive. It leaves questions. The racial components haunts us more in asking about equal justice.

Do all people and of all colors get the same deliberate due process, especially in regards to police action? More to the point, was it necessary for police to shoot Jacob Blake seven times? If he was Caucasian, could three shots have worked?

Paul Dekker, Lodi

