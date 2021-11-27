Rittenhouse lucky to avoid prison -- Paul Brunsell

Follow along as State Journal cartoonist Phil Hands draws a cartoon about the Green Bay Packers' unvaccinated quarterback testing positive for COVID-19

Good fortune (or dumb luck) shined on Kyle Rittenhouse -- not once, but four times during his recent trial.

First, Rittenhouse had the finest defense that money could buy with all those generous donations that funded his pricey lawyers and mock trials.

Second, Rittenhouse was lucky that Wisconsin law placed the burden on the prosecutor to disprove Rittenhouse's self-defense claim. This law could have been written so Rittenhouse would have had this burden of proof.

Third, Rittenhouse was fortunate that the illegal gun possession charge (by a minor) was dropped. The reason was Wisconsin’s quirky exception to this charge because the barrel on his AR-15 was of a sufficient length.

And fourth, Rittenhouse was lucky that he did not happen to store his assault rifle in his home state of Illinois. Had he done so, it would have been illegal for him to take it across state lines when he went to Kenosha on that fateful day.

I hope that Rittenhouse realizes his extreme good fortune (or dumb luck). I further hope that in return he now decides to make a more positive contribution to this world outside of a jail cell.

Paul Brunsell, Verona

