I want to thank state Sen. Fred Risser, D-Madison, for his many years of service in the Legislature.

Madison voters continually reelected him despite some sporadic opposition from newspaper and other pundits because of his honesty, trustworthiness and his reflection of and support for our shared values. He is a true man of the people and he will be missed.