Chances are you or someone you know has had a fall. Each year, more than one in four people age 65 or older falls -- most happening at home.

In Wisconsin, that translates to over 130,000 911 calls, 43,000 emergency department visits and over 10,000 hospitalizations per year. But while common, falls are not inevitable as you get older. You can reduce your risk. But it starts with believing you can and taking steps to remove hazards and address the factors that are known to cause falls.

Falls Free Wisconsin can help. Falls Free Wisconsin is a statewide initiative devoted to helping older people, their families and caregivers reduce their risk of falling.

At Fallsfreewi.org, you'll learn more about how medications, footwear, vision and even footwear can impact your risk of a fall. You'll find resources including:

Exercises to improve balance and strength.

An interactive home safety challenge to identify hazards and provide helpful tips.

Prevention programs such as Stepping On, which is evidence-based to reduce older adult falls by 31%.

Kris Krasnowski, Madison, executive director, Wisconsin Institute for Healthy Aging