Rising racism is an urgent crisis -- John Costello

Columnist Jonah Goldberg spent four years differentiating his mainstream conservatism from Donald Trump’s populist brand. So now that Trump’s mostly gone, along with his racist foghorn, Goldberg is getting back to work crafting the mainstream’s more broadly appealing post-racial message, which should be enough to dog-whistle Trump’s energized white supremacists, while not turning off the shrinking, thinking base.

With his June 23 column, “Concept of antiracism won’t tolerate dissent,” Goldberg tries to put racism back in the box it was in before Trump’s hammy exploitation of it. How? By making it a First Amendment issue first and foremost, of course.

Americans should be free to ignore the issue because, while he concedes it is one, he doesn’t believe it rises to a level of urgency that would make ignoring it irresponsible.