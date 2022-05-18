 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Rise of radicals isn't a surprise -- Andrew Khitsun

I find it peculiar how conservatives are all indignant about the arson at the Wisconsin Family Action office in Madison.

For decades, conservatives have been stockpiling hundreds of millions of firearms to fight a tyrannical government and its agents, when that comes to be. Now the sides have switched.

Conservatives are the ones who have installed tyrannical government that from now on will have full control of woman’s body -- a form of slavery -- from the moment a woman is impregnated. But they are surprised that hotheads are on the left that will violently fight this, just like conservatives were preparing to violently fight.

Well, the “Don’t tread on me” flag is neither red nor blue.

Andrew Khitsun, Madison

