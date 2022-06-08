 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Rise in inflation isn't Biden's fault -- Daniel Holzman

  • 0

Inflation is high, and the pro-gun party is quick to blame President Joe Biden and Democrats. Inflation worldwide is mostly due to former President Donald Trump’s buddy Vladimir Putin. If it were up to the GOP, Russian President Putin would own all of Ukraine.

Of course, as usual, we are being gouged by big oil companies as they make billions in profits.

If citizens want to do something about inflation, all they have to do is quit buying and driving for a couple weekends. Gas stockpiles will fill, and the price will go down. That is a small thing to do to fight inflation and put a thumb in Putin’s eye.

Organize, join the Democrats and be sure to vote U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, out of office.

Daniel Holzman, Baraboo

