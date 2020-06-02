Riots cause higher prices and rent -- Jerry Darda

Too many of these folks do not understand the financial impacts of their destructive behavior. Damaged police vehicles and buildings must be replaced by increasing property taxes. Apartment building owners pass these increased property taxes on to the renters.

Destroyed small retail stores may have to go out of business because of the combined results of revenue lost to the pandemic and looting. Large stores, like Target, will reopen and recoup their losses with higher prices. So the thugs who caused mayhem will experience higher rents and retail prices.

Unfortunately, the peacekeepers and law-abiding citizens will also share in these increased prices at a time when many folks are out of work and suffering financially. If more of the protesters understood these basic economic concepts, perhaps fewer of them would have participated in damaging property and more of them may have discouraged their peers from doing so. The troublemakers who use public demonstrations to cause mayhem will always be there, but a little education of the more reasonable participants could measurably reduce damage in the future.