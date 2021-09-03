Riots and looting will get us nowhere -- Jeffrey L. Brooks

Rioting and looting doesn't solve anything. It only creates more tension and hostility with those who instigate us to misbehave. Protesting must be done appropriately, which involves tactfulness.
It has been said that "speech is mightier than all fighting." The inability to express oneself breeds frustration, which provokes violence.
Though we are witnessing injustice at the hands of law enforcement, rioting and looting are not the solution. We need community advocates and Black activists to speak on the behalf of our communities. We should come up with a plan to work in unison -- not just reciprocate the damage which has been done to our communities.
If we the people fight with our intellect instead of fighting with our hands, we will win the battle in the war on corrupt police officers and ensure that they are held accountable for their actions.
Though some are not held accountable, promoting violence is never the solution.