Rights are balanced with common good -- Bruce Fischer

During this pandemic, some are trying to undo the balance between our individual freedoms and our responsibilities to protect the common good.

Our Declaration of Independence says: “All men are created equal, that they are endowed by their creator with certain unalienable rights, that among these are life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.” Thomas Jefferson was careful to put these inalienable rights in this order: life, liberty, pursuit of happiness. He wanted to show that no individual’s pursuit of liberty or happiness can come at the expense of endangering someone else’s life.

The Declaration of Independence then says we need government to “secure these rights” and to balance our individual freedoms with our responsibilities to ensure the safety and welfare of others.

We are not totally free to do whatever we want to do. That would be anarchy. We must think of others and the greater good.

Bruce Fischer, McFarland 

