Right-wing media fuels disinformation -- Dan Johnson

I cannot believe how dishonest and despicable certain sectors of the media are. And it is not the allegedly "fake news" media that our president criticizes.
Lou Dobbs, Sean Hannity, Tucker Carlson, Rush Limbaugh and others on the far right are constantly undermining the integrity of our elections. Republican-appointed judges have shot down virtually all lawsuits brought by the Trump administration alleging fraud. Republican election officials have stated that their elections were above reproach.
In the face of this, the above-mentioned commentators rail against the "fraudulent elections," maintaining that President Donald Trump really won and cite debunked QAnon conspiracy tales that anyone with a modicum of intelligence and integrity would reject out of hand. These clowns are doing America a great disservice by perverting the First Amendment, perpetuating the divisiveness that wracks our country and creating the very real possibility that we have lost faith in the electoral process.
Dan Johnson, Middleton
