Right-wing judicial activists run court -- Robin Carre

Four conservative justices of the Wisconsin Supreme Court have, in recent weeks, criticized candidate Jill Karofsky's rhetoric in her campaign against Supreme Court Justice Daniel Kelly for the state's highest court. They say her comments demonstrate her "outcome-driven judicial approach."

But the justices' critiques of Karofsky seek an outcome: Her defeat and the election of fellow conservative Kelly.

This is typical of the double talk and coded language customarily employed by conservative candidates to obfuscate and hoodwink voters to think that they will arrive at the court with no agenda outside of "interpreting the law as written."

This is laughably absurd, of course. Over the last few decades we have seen right-wing ideologues tout the virtues of the Federalist Society, of which Kelly is a member. When they are confirmed to the bench, they pursue an agenda of conservative judicial activism cloaked in the flimsy garb of "textualism" or "originalism."

The right has infiltrated the U.S. judicial system at every level and perpetrated a fraud on the American people.

Robin Carre, Madison

