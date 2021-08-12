Right wing is ruining our nation -- Kevin Smith

A month ago, I thought we as a nation had started circling the drain. Well, in a month, we have entered the drain.
We have been warned since the first Earth Day in the 1970s and nobody took it seriously. Global fires, floods and violent weather patterns -- all caused by climate change. And what is a great contributor to the ignorance -- politics.
Yes, politicians are a nation’s worst enemy, and although the left isn’t great, they have many more good points than the right. The issue at hand is the right’s determination to destroy democracy while in purposeful denial. I have always said that "the right is everything they accuse others of being."
Now, they want their followers to die from COVID-19, all for the sake of their so-called "freedom." You know how the song goes, "freedom’s just another word for nothing left to lose." They have destroyed the word patriot, they have bastardized the flag, and they idolize fascist leaders.
Wisconsin has it's own fools in U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and Rep. Janel Brandtjen, R-Menomonee Falls, to name a few. We the people have no say.
I'd like to be an optimist, but I’ll see y'all at the bottom.
Kevin Smith, Neillsville