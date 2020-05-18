Right wing does not own Justice Brian Hagedorn -- Mark Sundquist

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

I was dismayed by the Associated Press article in Sunday's State Journal, "Right feels 'snookered'," about conservatives upset over Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Brian Hagedorn’s recent dissent from the majority decision striking down Gov. Tony Evers' "safer at home" order.

It is a sad reflection on Wisconsin that "the right" considers the state Supreme Court to be another partisan body, and that it somehow thinks it owns the justices it helped elect. The courts should not be partisan entities, and the obscene campaign contributions to buy justices should be rejected by the voters.

Judges and justices should be nominated based on excellence and ability, and their understanding of the law, history and the society and the world we live in. I suppose the problem is that the greatest minds don’t bow to the rigid dogma of the “right.”

-- Mark Sundquist, Madison