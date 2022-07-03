Right to kill isn't in Constitution -- Jeffrey Spangler

When the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the talking heads of the media and those with political influence tried to brainwash us to believe the Constitution was altered and that somehow an abortion was a constitutional right.

Where in the Constitution is it written that murder is a right? Some people seem to think what is growing inside a woman is a Volkswagen and not a child. But abortion is not birth control, it is murdering a child. Birth control is the pill, a condom or even chastity. Birth control is a way to prevent a pregnancy. It is not for after-the-fact regret.

They twist the entire subject matter, arguing a woman can do as she wants with her body. Then they think otherwise when a vaccine mandate is involved. I guess the right to one's body only pertains to them.

Common sense has left the building. When I was in school -- and it was a public school -- they once taught you how to think, not what to think. I shall not be indoctrinated by others' views, or be persuaded by threats of violence.

Just one more thought if you'll allow such: Aren't you glad your mother didn't abort you?

Jeffrey Spangler, Hudson