Apparently, I was misled all these years. I have always believed that freedom of speech was to protect your right to speak unpopular opinions -- to help protect the minority from being persecuted for beliefs that they hold in good faith.

Now it appears that if you are in the minority, you are considered evil and are cancelled or boycotted by the partisan tribes. It also appears that the new definition of free speech includes the ability to lie, manipulate and intimidate without any repercussions.

Maybe that type of speech is protected legally, but it certainly doesn’t pass the moral or ethical tests. Whatever happened to the “you can’t yell fire in a crowded theater” test? People are being lied to, manipulated and intimidated into a panic. Doesn’t that cross the line?

I’m not sure how we fix this. But my advice would be to live and let live, and don’t do anything you wouldn’t want your mother to find out about.

Skip Kraiss, Madison