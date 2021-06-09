 Skip to main content
Right is really ruining country -- S. Michael Shivers
I disagree with the June 1 letter to the editor, "Leftist views are ruining our country."

On the contrary, the "right" is trying suppress voters in certain areas of the country, in order to further their quest for power. Also, how can any decent citizens forget the attack by the "right" on our U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 in their effort to change our government through a violent insurrection?

When you think about what has happened in our country these last four years, this perspective that liberals are ruining the country is way out of touch with reality. Without a doubt, everyone involved in the attack on our U.S Capitol should be charged with a federal crime, such as treason -- every one of them.

We need our federal and local governments to fight for we citizens and our freedom. We don't want to lose our democracy.

S. Michael Shivers, Madison

