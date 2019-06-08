The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty is a right-wing think tank, but in its guest column last Sunday, "How to improve health care now," Will Flanders and Cori Peterson pretended to support neither major party.
The position they advocated for is consistent with the right wing's approach of doing nothing to improve health care access for everyone. They did nothing during eight years with President George W. Bush in charge, and nothing for two years with President Donald Trump in the White House and Republicans in control of both houses of Congress. The state did nothing with total control for eight years under Gov. Scott Walker.
They dance to the tune of the health care industry, not the average person. This is also consistent with their position on workers rights. Other than the "right" to not be part of a union, they oppose any worker rights at the workplace. The result is stagnation of wages and benefits for workers over time, while the corporations and major shareholders amass the wealth created by the workers.
Take what they say with a grain of salt because that is all they have to offer.
James Billings, Black Earth